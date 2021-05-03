Environmental group discovers blue-green algae forming near Manatee River

BRADENTON, Fla. — Environmental groups have noticed a type of blue-green algae forming in Manatee County near the Manatee River.
Suncoast Waterkeeper posted an image of what they say is lyngbya at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton. The blue-green alga grows with elevated levels of phosphorous and nitrogen, which scientists say were in the wastewater that was discharged from the former Piney Point phosphate plant last month.
RELATED: Manatee County leaders credit DeSantis for $100-million in state funding for Piney Point cleanup
DEP has reported that low levels of red tide were detected west of the Manatee River but were not a result of the discharge. However, state officials say the wastewater could worsen algal blooms.
At this time, the DEP says no fish kills have been reported in the area.
What other people are reading right now:
- How people can prepare for the next pandemic
- Video shows Florida principal paddle 1st-grade student
- Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends all local pandemic emergency orders
- Stolen car speeds away from police, crashes into Jeep with young child inside
- Worker shortage forces some Tampa Bay restaurants to close early
- VERIFY: Data from CDC site does not prove thousands died from COVID-19 vaccines
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter