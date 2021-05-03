Environmental group discovers blue-green algae forming near Manatee River

The blue-green alga discovered grows with elevated levels of phosphorous and nitrogen.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Environmental groups have noticed a type of blue-green algae forming in Manatee County near the Manatee River.

Suncoast Waterkeeper posted an image of what they say is lyngbya at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton. The blue-green alga grows with elevated levels of phosphorous and nitrogen, which scientists say were in the wastewater that was discharged from the former Piney Point phosphate plant last month.

DEP has reported that low levels of red tide were detected west of the Manatee River but were not a result of the discharge. However, state officials say the wastewater could worsen algal blooms.

At this time, the DEP says no fish kills have been reported in the area.