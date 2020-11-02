CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University are teaming up with scientists from across the state to study the impacts of blue-green algae on human health.

The team deployed four “algae sniffers” across south Florida last week in hopes of collecting samples to determine what happens when humans are exposed to toxins associated with the algae.

Researchers have already discovered that algae dust can travel more than a mile from its bloom and get into human lungs.

The study was started after the extremely bad blue-green algae blooms of 2018 when Floridians started voicing concerns about potential health impacts.

At the time, experts admitted they had little information on the potential effects.

