Harmful blue-green algal toxins detected at Three Sisters Springs

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County says visitors should not drink, swim or wade in the waters when there is a bloom.

LECANTO, Fla. — Planning on checking out the clear blue waters of Three Sisters Springs anytime soon? The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County is advising visitors to take precautions in a certain area.

The Department of Health detected the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the Three Sisters Springs canal between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue in Lecanto, Florida. The samples were taken on Sept. 1.

"The public should exercise caution in and around Three Sisters Springs," the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County said in a news release.

Residents and visitors near the area are advised to not drink, swim or wade where there is a visible bloom.

Blue-green algae blooms can be harmful to ecosystems and people, including fish and other aquatic animals, FDOH says.

Below are agencies to contact if you or someone else comes across blue-green algae and if an animal gets contaminated.

To report a bloom to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, call 855-305-3903

To report fish kills, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 1-800-636-0511

If you are experiencing symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin, contact the Florida Poison Information Center at 1-800-222-1222 and speak with a poison specialist immediately

If your pet has become ill after being contaminated or has consumed blue-green algae water, contact your veterinarian immediately.

For any health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, call the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at 813-307-8000