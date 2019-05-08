Nuclear power plants aren't usually thought of as portable, but one Russian plant is set to make a 4,000-mile journey in the Arctic Ocean to bring electric power to a mineral-rich region.

The Guardian reported the Akademik Lomonosov, Russia's "first floating nuclear power station," is set to begin its journey this month on the Northern Sea Route. The station and its twin nuclear reactors are expected to dock at the Arctic port of Pevek to provide energy and help support mining operations in the mineral-rich region across the ocean from Alaska.

While Russia claims the nuclear plant will help provide clean energy to the area and allow an aging nuclear plant and coal-burning power station to retire, environmental groups like Greenpeace have called the project a "floating Chernobyl" and a "Chernobyl on ice."

Thirty-three years ago, what is considered the worst nuclear disaster in history happened at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, a city in the Ukrainian USSR. During a safety test, unfollowed procedures, unstable operating conditions and reactor design flaws caused an uncontrollable nuclear reaction.

The No. 4 reactor exploded. The reactor core fire released radioactive contamination into the air for nine days before finally being contained on May 4, 1986.

CNN said the Akademik Lomonosov station will be the northernmost operating plant in the world. About 2 million people near Russia's Arctic coast in cities that are often only reachable by plane or ship. CNN said these villages and towns can be essential to the country's plans to tap into supposedly hidden sources of oil and natural gas.

Greenpeace has major concerns, however, saying in April 2018: "A floating nuclear plant? Seriously?"

The group said on its journey, the station will make a stop in Murmansk to be loaded with nuclear fuel and then tested a few miles offshore from nearly 300,000 people. Greenpeace said the Akademik Lomonosov is just the first in a fleet of proposed floating nuclear power stations and "from there, dystopian science-fiction knows no borders."

According to the Moscow Times, reporters were invited aboard the station this weekend and heard from the plant's operators how the floating station is protected against tsunamis, intrusion and overheating.

The nuclear station's chief engineer said comparing the Akademik Lomonosov to "a 'Chernobyl on ice' is just night and day."

The idea of floating nuclear stations isn't new. In the 1960s and 1970s, the United States set up a small nuclear reactor on a ship in the Panama Canal. Also in the 1970s, engineering company PSE&G planned to launch a floating plant off the coast of New Jersey before the project was halted because of public and environmental concerns.

Florida has two operating nuclear power plants -- the St. Lucie Power Plant and the Turkey Point Power Plant. Both of the east coast facilities famously had to shut down ahead of Hurricane Irma's arrival.

Florida Power & Light in 2017 said both sites are among the strongest in the country and were built to withstand heavy winds and storm surge.

