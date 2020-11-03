CLEARWATER, Fla. — When that helium-filled balloon heads toward the sky, where does it go?

What goes up must come down and, sometimes, that balloon will end up in the stomach of a marine animal -- leading to its death.

Clearwater officials want to remind people not to release balloons, for celebratory purposes or otherwise, as they can be dangerous to sea turtles, dolphins, whales and the like.

Even the balloon strings could strangle birds.

"Sadly, these deaths are not uncommon, and experts rank balloons as one of the major threats to marine animals," the city said in a news release. "Helium-filled balloons can also travel hundreds of miles before landing, meaning that balloons released far inland have the potential to reach the ocean."

Florida State Statute 379.233 makes it illegal for anyone in the Sunshine State to take part in a large balloon launch because of the danger to wildlife. People found in violation can be punished with a $250 fine.

Instead of balloons, Clearwater officials say people can take part in more environmentally-friendly activities, like using paper-based or a memorial tree planting.

