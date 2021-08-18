Study: With climate change making hotter days, Florida outdoor workers will have to choose between health or paycheck

Without safety measures in place, researchers say workers across the country could risk $55.4 billion collectively in lost wages annually.

A recent study paints a grim future for outdoor workers in the Sunshine State.

With climate change making temperatures rise to dangerous levels, researchers say many workers across the country will have to choose between a paycheck or their health.

The study, conducted by the Union of Concerned Scientists, says the number of days per year when the heat index will exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit is expected to double by 2050. Without safety measures in place for workers, and a lack of action in reducing carbon emissions, researchers say that could result in outdoor workers across the country risking $55.4 billion in lost wages annually.

In a regular year, researchers say exposure to extreme heat is one of the top causes of weather-related deaths in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 600 heat-related deaths a year between 1999 and 2010.

Historically, in Florida, the number of days that are too hot for workers to do their jobs can range from four to 14 depending on the county, according to the study. By midcentury, if no action is taken against climate change, researchers say those number of days could nearly triple.

In the Tampa Bay region, Pasco and Sarasota counties could see the biggest rise in extreme heat days — with 42 and 44 days, respectively. That would result in more than $168 million of lost wages for outdoor workers in Sarasota County — $225 million in Pasco.

Pinellas could see its average 4 days of extreme heat balloon to 41, resulting in $359 million of lost wages for outdoor workers each year.

The study suggests that both national and local leaders invest in curbing rising temperatures by cutting carbon emissions.