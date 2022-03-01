Coors Light to eliminate 6-pack plastic rings globally

The brand will be the largest beer brand in North America to move away from plastic rings.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Coors Light announced Tuesday the brand will eliminate plastic rings from packaging globally.

Molson Coors Beverage Company said it invest $85 million in 2022 to enable Coors Light to transition to "fully recyclable and sustainably sourced cardboard-wrap carriers."

The investment will upgrade packaging machinery, allowing the company's entire North American portfolio of brands to advance to cardboard wrap carriers by the end of 2025.

Molson Coors said Coors Light will be the largest beer brand in North America to move away from plastic rings, saving 1.7 million pounds of plastic waste annually.

"Our business, and Coors in particular, has a long history of using packaging innovation to protect our environment, and today we are building on that rich legacy," said Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley. "Just as Coors led the way by pioneering the recyclable aluminum can, Coors Light will lead the way by moving out of single-use plastic rings in North America."

"We believe that buying beer shouldn’t mean buying plastic," said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "That’s why we’re taking a step toward making packaging even more sustainable, and with this achievement Coors Light will save 400,000 pounds of single-use plastic from becoming waste every year."

Coors revolutionized the beverage industry when it debuted the two-piece recyclable aluminum can in 1959.

