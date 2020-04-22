In years past for Earth Day, we have found ourselves planting a tree or doing something good for the environment to celebrate.

Now, during a pandemic, we're having to change the ways in which we celebrate.

"We're seeing historic changes to our environment right now. I've seen...the photos of the waterways in Venice where the fish are coming back and the waterways are clear, not to mention seeing the stories of California having the best air quality to date" Sharon Wright, director of St. Pete Sustainability & Resiliency, said.

The Earth Day Network announced a shift to “global digital mobilizations" for the 50th anniversary, which include global conversations, calls to action, performances and video teach-ins.

In St. Pete, the city is hosting an online eco-challenge that allows you to select activities that you can do at home while also helping the planet.

"It's designed for people to participate from all walks of life and see what type of impact we can have on our planet collectively as a city," Wright said.

Earth Day started in 1970 after a massive oil spill off the California coast caused nearly 20 million Americans to come together and demand greater attention to the protection of the planet. Since then, people around the world have gathered each year to mark the day.

"Earth Day is important and serves as a reminder of accountability. We have to do our part to keep the environment in its best shape. Let's think about reduce first then reuse and recycle and doing that correctly, being mindful of consumption levels, and single-use items," Wright said.

Here are three things Wright suggests you can do from home to celebrate Earth Day every day and better the environment:

1. Be mindful of your water use: You can find out more here about water conservation programs and efforts in Tampa Bay.

2. Be mindful of your energy use: Consider switching your current light bulbs to LED light bulbs for energy efficiency.

3. Consider applying a 'Meatless Monday' to your schedule as a way to reduce meat consumption for your personal health and the health of the planet.

Click here for more Earth Day tips and to find ways you can make small lifestyle changes that'll greatly benefit the planet.

