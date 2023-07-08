Thousands of endangered corals saved by Mote amid high water temperatures

Officials safely evacuated the corals that were dying and stressed from four offshore nurseries.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Thanks to the help of Sarasota-based marine researchers, thousands of endangered corals were saved and evacuated from backreefs due to high water temperatures.

According to Mote Marine Laboratory, officials began safely evacuating corals that were dying and stressed from four offshore nurseries due to Florida's coral reef experiencing record-breaking heat waves that began in July.

Some temperatures reportedly even reached above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

These high temperatures can cause corals in the state to expel the algae called zooxanthellae living inside their tissues, Mote Marine Laboratory said on its website. Not only does the algae give the coral its color, but it also provides them with food. Without the algae, the coral starts to appear white and could potentially die if not taken care of.

“Mote has invested in science-based coral reef restoration and research in the Keys for nearly 30 years and, as such, we were equipped with the land-based infrastructure to provide tens of thousands of corals a safe place to grow until conditions improve on the reef,” Dr. Michael Crosby, Mote President and CEO, said in a statement. “But, an evacuation this large, which to my knowledge has never been done before due to the sheer number of corals Mote has been able to produce and pre-position in offshore nurseries for subsequent restoration outplanting, would not have been possible without the continued strong support of the Keys community.

"We want to thank everyone who answered our calls for help without hesitation, in many cases in the middle of the night, and aided in this historic event.”

Marine officials say over 70 staff members, six Mote research boats and support from the Keys community helped with the emergency evacuation of the corals. The offshore nurseries were located in Sand Key, Looe Key, Islamorada and Key Largo.

They were all taken to its three land-based coral nurseries located in Summerland Key, Key Largo, Islamorada and the 200-acre Sarasota-based Mote Aquaculture Research Park.

"Expert staff are working diligently to aid in the recovery of these stressed and dying corals with a goal of saving at least a portion of them despite exposure to the extreme water temperatures of over 90 degrees Fahrenheit," Mote Marine Laboratory said.