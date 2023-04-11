Fighting food waste: how a not-for-profit is making a difference

After a stay in a short-term rental, items like groceries, beach toys and books are often left behind.

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — If you've taken a trip and stayed in a short-term rental like Airbnb or VRBO, you've likely bought groceries and other items for your visit. But what happens to all the things you leave behind?

Oftentimes, they get trashed.

A recently found not-for-profit is working to change that by re-routing leftover groceries and other items to food pantries and donation sites. Vacation Donations has a simple mission.

"It is to reduce waste and increase recycling, repurposing, and food donations among short-term rentals," Diane Daniel, Vacation Donations founder said. "So it's really aimed at the short-term rental market... And the difference of short-term rentals versus hotels is that people have usually full-size kitchens or kitchens enough to cook. And so they buy a lot of products, a lot of food to cook with. And then when they leave, they have all this food leftover, and they don't really know what to do with it."

Daniel is distributing magnets to short-term rental owners in Indian Rocks Beach to encourage guests to drop their leftover food and other items to pantries in need.

Every donation helps the roughly 1 million families facing food insecurity in west central Florida, that's according to Feeding Tampa Bay.

"That's crazy, you cannot throw these things away," Daniel said. "And so some of the things I did, like, I didn't realize the pantry had 24/7 donation, I thought you had to be here during the very limited pantry hours, which you don't."

It's not just food that can be donated. In Indian Rocks Beach, in front of city hall sits a little free library where locals and tourists alike are encouraged to take what they'd like and leave what they can.

At the public beach access entry, there is a box where beachgoers can borrow a toy for their visit to the beach and leave toys there once their visit comes to a close.

Steps like these are already being taken by some property owners. Kenny Hayslett owns Beach Time Rentals. He manages 80 short-term rentals along the Pinellas County coast.

"They're here buying, go into Publix buying a lot of groceries, and food and beverage," Hayslett said. "And then they're also generally buying toys too, so it could be beach chairs, plastic toys, shovels, things like that."

Hayslett said he does a couple of things to put the items left behind to good use.

"We might offer that as a perk to our housekeeping staff... Secondarily, we collect a lot of nonperishable items, canned foods, things like that, we will collect that and give it to local shelters and food pantries here in the Bay Area," Hayslett said.

"If it's nonfood related items, like folding chairs, shovels, you know, rafts, things like that. We have a business called beach vibes supplies. And so we put that into our inventory. And then we can rent those back to our guests moving forward, but we really encourage them to rent, not purchase, because we don't want any of those items just going to waste or going into landfills or things like that."

When tourism is such a big part of Pinellas County, making the most of every visit goes a long way.

To learn more about Vacation Donations and how to apply it to any city, click here.