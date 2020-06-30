'Several days' likely needed to fix a sewer break affecting Longboat Key

The line runs underneath Sarasota Bay to Manatee County, and it's not yet known if any has spilled into the waterway.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — It may take several days to repair a leak on a sewage line that runs underneath Sarasota Bay, servicing the town of Longboat Key.

In an emergency notice to residents, officials said the wastewater main break is on the mainland landing area in Manatee County.

People are asked to limit their water and wastewater use to control the amount of sewage flowing through the pipeline from the town to the Manatee County Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The town and county have not yet confirmed how much wastewater has spilled or if it entered Sarasota Bay. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has not yet listed the spill on its website.

"Due to this emergency incident the Town urges ALL commercial, resort, and residential properties to minimize water/wastewater usage to control the amount of effluent moving through the subaqueous pipeline until the repair is completed – again, this is expected to take several days," the notice reads.

Officials said the notice is "especially important" ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend and an anticipated increase of property owners and their guests.

On top of this, the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing: People are asked to follow recommended guidelines to limit COVID-19's spread, such as handwashing, but to conserve water whenever possible.

The Bradenton Herald reports the town has been discussing replacing the 4-mile sewer line, now more than 40-years-old, since 2016. Inspections found the line still was in good condition, and the $20-million project was delayed.

