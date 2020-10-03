NORTH PORT, Fla. — Lawmakers in Tallahassee have been setting money aside for land conservation projects like Orange Hammock Ranch in Sarasota County.

State leaders voted back in February to put up $19 million for nearly 6,000 acres of land along the north side of I-75 in North Port.

However, it's not a done deal without $1.5 million from the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

Lee Ann Rodriguez is the director of philanthropy. She said, so far, they only have half of the money they need by June 1.

If the money is raised, the project is expected to benefit the entire area, according to Rodriguez.

”It connects the Peace and Myakka Rivers. It is a habitat for wildlife. And once it’s protected, it’s going to be open public space, so that means that people across the region will be able to go to Orange Hammock Ranch, and enjoy it as a park,” she said.

The ranch is 60 to 75 percent wetlands, and water runoff feeds into nearby waterways that are a critical source for North Port's drinking water.

