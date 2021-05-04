Here's what another inch of rain could mean for the Piney Point reservoir

Rain is sparse during this time of year in Tampa Bay, but it's not impossible.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As we head into the last month, or so, of dry season, rain in the Tampa Bay area could be somewhat of a rarity.

But, while rain is relatively sparse this time of year, with an average of just over two inches in the month of April, a late-spring storm could still drop inches of rain in just a few hours.

This amount of rain in a short period of time could easily produce flooding concerns in urban or low-lying areas.

So, what would a day of rain do to the compromised Piney Point reservoir?

The reservoir in question covers an area of 79 acres. When meteorologists talk about 1-inch of rain falling that reflects how it would be recorded in a rain gauge.

That inch of rain is equal to 27,154 gallons of water over an area of one acre. If you multiply that figure by 79 (the area of the reservoir) it equals 2.15 million.

The calculation reveals that 1-inch of rain over the Piney Point reservoir would add about 2.15 million gallons of water to the pond.

With all of this being said, the chance of rain remains slim-to-none over the next five days with only a 20-30 percent chance for afternoon showers or storms through the weekend.

If rain does form this weekend there is the possibility of it producing totals between 1-2 inches in some locations across the Tampa Bay area.

Florida state and local leaders fear an "imminent" collapse of the retention pond at the former Piney Point phosphate processing plant in Manatee County.

People who live in the area have been told to leave and others to stay away with about 316 homes were evacuated as of Sunday. Manatee County Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh said she's been notified by the sheriff's office that the area has largely been cleared out.

In addition to a "significant leak" at the bottom of the 700-to-800-million-gallon holding pool, several small breaches recently were found. It contains a mixture of process water, saltwater from the Port Manatee dredge project, rainfall and stormwater runoff.

Crews are working to relieve stress on the pond by releasing about 22,000 gallons a minute.