Prescribed burn happening in Upper Little Manatee River Preserve

Also called a prescribed fire, it's a safe and economical way to reduce the risk of wildfire, officials say.

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Do you see plumes of smoke or smell the scent of something burning in Hillsborough County?

Don't panic, the Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Lands Management Department (CELM) is conducting a prescribed burn Monday, May 9. It's also called a prescribed fire.

The burn is happening in the Upper Little Manatee River Preserve - Tropicana area in Wimauma off Hobbs Road.

But why a controlled burn?

Hillsborough CELM says it's a "safe and economical way to apply a natural process to ensure ecosystem health and reduce the risk of wildfire." It's routinely prescribed to protect and manage the environment on county conservation lands.

Some of the benefits of prescribed fire include clearing out competing vegetation, cycling nutrients into the soil, stimulating growth and seed production of fire-dependent plants, and providing food for wildlife.

Hillsborough officials said one of the best benefits that stem from a prescribed fire is that "it reduces 'fuel' such as underbrush, branches, pine, needles, leaves and dead plant debris that build up on the forest floor." This helps reduce the possible intensity and destruction should an actual wildfire occur.

Highly trained professionals will be conducting the prescribed fire. The team has put together a "prescription" specific to the area to be burned, Hillsborough CELM said.

Hiking trails will also be closed in the preserve.

Neighbors who live near the controlled burn can follow some guidelines to help minimize any potential impact on yourself or your home.