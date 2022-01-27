Public health advisory issued after high bacteria levels discovered at Simmons Park Beach

According to the department of health, swimming is not recommended until the water can be re-sampled next week.

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has issued a public health advisory after high bacteria levels were discovered at a Hillsborough County beach.

According to the department of health, swimming is not recommended at Simmons Park Beach. Samples revealed high levels of enterococci.

The bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which could lead to disease, infection or rash. The presence of enterococci is usually a sign of fecal pollution, which could come from stormwater runoff, pets and sewage.

DOH says the beach will be tested again next week.