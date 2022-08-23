DeSantis, Florida Cabinet invest more than $56M to buy 7 properties for conservation

The seven properties are nearly the length of 20,000 acres combined.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet acquired seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation with a $56 million investment, the governor's office announced on Tuesday.

The properties combined cover about 20,000 acres and more than 98% of them are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, which is a recently designated place to connect lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat, a news release from the governor's office said.

“Acquiring lands for conservation and recreation is a top priority for my administration,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Conservation of these key properties will forever benefit water quality, rare wildlife habitats and corridor linkages, as well as support Florida’s ever-growing economy.”

One of the two properties that are not located in the Florida Wildlife Corridor is the 768 acres acquired within the Wolfe Creek Florida Forever Project located in Santa Rosa County. The purchase of this property will allow public recreational expansion opportunist and provides a corridor between Blackwater River State Forest and other state-owned conservation lands near Whiting Field Naval Air Station, the news release mentioned.

The other property bought not in the Florida Wildlife Corridor is the 11,958 acres within the Horse Creek Ranch Florida Forever Project in DeSoto and Hardee counties. This property will help to ensure the protection of the area's drinking water supply and supports the tourism industry, local commercial and sport fishing industry in the region, the governor's office says.

“These projects will provide protection to imperiled species and connectivity for recreational and wildlife corridors and will support the preservation of Florida’s natural landscapes for future generations," Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a statement.

Below are the properties acquired in the Florida Wildlife Corridor and how they impact its area.