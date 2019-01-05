Scientists in the UK have found cocaine, prescription drugs and pesticides in river wildlife in some parts of rural England.

The study was published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal Environment International and said river wildlife like freshwater shrimp was exposed to multiple micropollutants -- chemicals found at very low levels.

Researchers with Kings College London and the University of Suffolk teamed up for the study and said consumer products, chemicals, medicines and drugs can end up in rivers and potentially hurt the environment. The group collected samples from 15 different sites around Suffolk County.

Cocaine was found in all samples tested, the study said. The group said ketamine, banned pesticides and other pharmaceuticals were also "widespread in the shrimp that were collected."

Sky News reported the group is now calling for more research around the UK to determine whether these micropollutants are concentrated in one particular county or symptomatic of a much more widespread problem.

"Such regular occurrence of illicit drugs in wildlife was surprising," Dr. Leon Barron from Kings College London said in a news release.

Barron said scientists expect these findings in urban areas like London but are surprised to find them in rural areas like Suffolk.

Sky News said two studies from January found cocaine from human urine was turning up in samples from the Thames River as it flowed through London. The outlet said even small doses can cause hyperactivity in eels.

