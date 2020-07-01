ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The mayors of three of Tampa Bay’s major cities met Tuesday as part of a panel on creating resilient communities.
The Tampa Bay Resilience Leadership Summit featured a panel discussion with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos. The three discussed their vision for the future of their cities, specifically their individual strategic resilience and sustainability initiatives.
The summit featured discussions to define a “vision for transforming our communities over the next 5-10 years to address major economic, social and environmental challenges”, according to an invitation to the event.
Some of the key themes and topics for discussion included:
- Financing Resilience
- New risks assessments, municipal ratings and public finance
- Pre-Disaster Mitigation
- New federal programs for pre-disaster mitigation
- Disaster Recovery
- Improving long-term recovery efforts
- Adaptation
- Implementing large-scale innovative adaptation
- Risk Reduction
- Reducing risks to housing and neighborhoods
- Clean Energy
- Increasing the use of clean energy
On Wednesday, summit attendees are scheduled to participate in a facilitated session to define and prioritize goals for a Tampa Bay Regional Action Plan.
What other people are reading right now:
- Puerto Rico declares state of emergency following deadly earthquakes
- 24 charged with intentionally setting Australia bushfires
- At least 28,000 Duke Energy customers lose power in Pinellas County
- SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites, the 1st launch of 2020
- Report: 32 dead in procession for Iranian general killed in US airstrike
- Invisible aliens may be on Earth right now, astronaut says
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter