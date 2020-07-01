ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The mayors of three of Tampa Bay’s major cities met Tuesday as part of a panel on creating resilient communities.

The Tampa Bay Resilience Leadership Summit featured a panel discussion with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos. The three discussed their vision for the future of their cities, specifically their individual strategic resilience and sustainability initiatives.

The summit featured discussions to define a “vision for transforming our communities over the next 5-10 years to address major economic, social and environmental challenges”, according to an invitation to the event.

Some of the key themes and topics for discussion included:

Financing Resilience

New risks assessments, municipal ratings and public finance

Pre-Disaster Mitigation

New federal programs for pre-disaster mitigation

Disaster Recovery

Improving long-term recovery efforts

Adaptation

Implementing large-scale innovative adaptation

Risk Reduction

Reducing risks to housing and neighborhoods

Clean Energy

Increasing the use of clean energy

On Wednesday, summit attendees are scheduled to participate in a facilitated session to define and prioritize goals for a Tampa Bay Regional Action Plan.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter