Tampa Bay Watch celebrates 30 years of keeping our waters healthy: Here's what they've done

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Watch will be celebrating its 30th anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 16!

The nonprofit organization, established in 1993, helps foster a healthier Tampa Bay watershed with the help of community-driven restoration projects, education programs and outreach initiatives.

"The organization has grown exponentially and crossed several milestones," Tampa Bay Watch stated in a news release. "Some projects, such as the Oyster Shell Project, which started in 1998, continue to engage thousands of volunteers each year and provide multiple benefits to the bay.

"The goal of this project is to restore lost habitat by promoting new oyster growth, ultimately improving water quality, and providing food sources and habitat for many species."

In 2005, Tampa Bay Watch launched a program called Estuary EDventures to provide over 45,000 students and teachers from over 150 schools the opportunity to attend field trips and summer camps. And in 2020, the nonprofit's discovery center opened its doors on St. Pete Pier to inform and inspire visitors about the recovery of Tampa Bay. Last year, the discovery center launched an eco-vessel, which gives a unique experience for those in the community to learn more about marine life while exploring Tampa Bay's waters.

"Since its inception, Tampa Bay Watch’s team and volunteers have installed over 17,000 oyster reef balls – a project that has restored marine habitat, improved water quality and prevented erosion along the edges of Tampa Bay," the nonprofit stated. "The organization has also created 111,038 square feet of oyster reef by installing thousands of tons of shell.

"Their longest-term restoration project is at MacDill Air Force Base where the installation is so significant that it can be seen from Google Earth."