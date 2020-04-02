TAMPA, Fla. — From plastic water bottles to grocery bags, they’re the types of items used nearly every day and usually just once before being trashed.

They’re also the kinds of plastics some researchers and environmentalists say are increasingly becoming a problem in places where they shouldn’t be, like our bay.

A recently published study from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg and Eckerd College found about four billion particles of microplastics in Tampa Bay.

Microplastics are teeny tiny fragments of plastic—like bags, bottles, or even clothing material.

It’s why Christian Leon with Rise Above Plastics is pushing Tampa to take steps to implement its own ban. He worked closely with St. Pete to help the city pass its controversial plastic straw ban.

“Is the impact worth the convenience,” Leon said.

Tampa city council members have requested a proposal be drafted to ban some types of plastics in certain areas of the city.

“If it worked in St. Pete, there’s absolutely no reason why it wouldn’t work in Tampa,” Leon said.

But Tampa leaders are treading much lighter for the time being. The requested draft proposal will likely include a ban on so-called single-use plastics only in city-owned areas, like parks, not in private businesses. A ban specifically on straws likely won’t be included.

The tempered approach is due to concern over lawsuits challenging similar bans in other cities across the state. Leaders have also expressed apprehension given the state Legislature’s continued push for limits on local governments after lawmakers last session passed a bill banning communities from implementing such bans like the one on straws in St. Pete.

Governor Ron DeSantis, however, ultimately vetoed that bill.

Tampa city council plans to review a draft proposal in March and go from there.

“We just have to find better ways of doing things,” Leon said.

