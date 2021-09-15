Tampa board denies request to chop down 2 grand oaks at former Kojak's restaurant

The proposed demolition of the trees was rejected by a 4-3 vote.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Variance Review Board denied a developer's request to chop down two grand oaks on the property of the recently sold Kojak's House of Ribs restaurant.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the proposed demolition of the trees on Gandy Boulevard lost to a 4-3 vote.

The reason behind rejecting the request?

The petitioner failed to answer the question of reasonable configuration, even with two alternative site plans provided, Chairman Dustin Pasteur explained during the meeting.

This is not the first time trees have been threatened in South Tampa.

Back in August 2019, more than two dozen trees were chopped down in a rundown mobile home park.

This was done following the Florida law allowing property owners to be able to remove, replant, prune or trim a tree without approval or permit from their local municipality as long as a licensed arborist determines the tree poses a danger.