Three Sisters Springs to close for 8 months

The closure is essential for the safety of visitors and construction work on the project.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Hopefully, kayakers and boaters have gotten their Three Sisters Springs fix this year because access to the popular natural spring in Florida will close next month.

While the Three Sisters Springs Canal Stabilization Project is underway, land and water access at Three Sisters Springs will be closed from April 1 through November 2023. The project will restore the manatee habitat and prevent erosion of sediment into the springs.

This means kayaking, swimming and land-based visitation will be suspended at the Three Sisters property, according to a news release.