x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Environment

US gives Florida wider authority over wetland development

Florida accounts for about a fifth of the country's wetlands.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this June 7, 2018 file photo, an emergent marsh reflects the sky at the Panther Island Mitigation Bank, near Naples, Fla. The federal government granted Florida's request for wider authority over wetland development, a move announced Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, that came under immediate fire by environmentalist who worry that the country's largest network of wetlands could be at risk of being further destroyed. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The federal government has granted Florida's request for wider authority over wetlands.

The move long sought by developers and Republicans removes key layers of federal scrutiny over development projects that could make it easier for builders to obtain permits for construction projects on wetlands. 

The action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency came under immediate fire by environmentalists who vowed legal challenges, arguing that the state's inventory of wetlands is now at risk. 

Florida accounts for about a fifth of the country's wetlands. Authority over wetlands would shift to the state's Department of Environmental Protection just before President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn into office. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter