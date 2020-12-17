US gives Florida wider authority over wetland development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The federal government has granted Florida's request for wider authority over wetlands.
The move long sought by developers and Republicans removes key layers of federal scrutiny over development projects that could make it easier for builders to obtain permits for construction projects on wetlands.
The action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency came under immediate fire by environmentalists who vowed legal challenges, arguing that the state's inventory of wetlands is now at risk.
Florida accounts for about a fifth of the country's wetlands. Authority over wetlands would shift to the state's Department of Environmental Protection just before President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.
- 'Blessed that no one was hurt': Clean up continues after severe weather rocks Polk County neighborhood
- Pinellas Park police: At least 25 buildings damaged by tornado
- DeSantis outlines Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
- Deputies: 14-year-old arrested for shooting threat at Pinellas County high school
- Thousands of chickens burned in massive Pasco County barn fire
- NFL looking to invite vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter