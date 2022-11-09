Wilbur-By-The-Sea beachside homes hanging on edge of sandy cliff due to Nicole's impacts

A video of the homes shows just inches of sand left between the house and the beach below it, according to WKMG.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, a beachside home in Wilbur-By-The-Sea was left on the edge of a sandy cliff Wednesday after a rough storm surge and surf from Nicole washed away around 20 feet of sand and yard, WKMG reports.

The home was already vulnerable after suffering impacts from Hurricane Ian in September and the homeowner said he could not stay because he believed the home could collapse before Nicole finishes passing the area, according to WESH.

A new coastal change forecast from the U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday predicts sandy beaches and dunes in the state will likely see significant impacts from the storm.

“One of the challenges creating this coastal change forecast is that we haven’t fully assessed the significant coastal change brought just more than a month ago from Hurricane Ian,” Kara Doran, USGS oceanographer and leader of the USGS Coastal Change Hazards Storm Team, said in a statement.

“We know Ian caused significant coastal change and likely made the coasts more vulnerable. But, we don’t have updated measurements on how much Ian lowered dune heights so the coastal change Nicole causes may be more significant than what we forecast.”

USGS experts say Nicole's waves and surge are predicted to cause 42 percent of the dunes along Florida's west coast from Bonita Beach to Anclote Key to experience some erosion. It's also projected that 81 percent of dunes along the state's east coast from Miami to the Georgia line will also suffer some level of erosion.

"Approximately 10 percent of Florida’s dunes along sandy beaches from Bonita Beach to Anclote Key and from Panacea to Mexico Beach could be overwashed," USGS stated in the news release.

"On Florida’s east coast from Miami to the Georgia state line, 11 percent of the dunes are forecast to be overwashed."

If some dunes are inundated, which means that they are constantly covered by ocean water, it can impact coastal communities, USGS says. Experts say they are giving a 2 percent chance of Florida's west coast dune being inundated from Nicole's impacts.

The latest forecast provides critical information during hurricane season to help emergency management officials decide which areas need to evacuate, when to close certain roads and where to place clean-up equipment as people prepare for the storm, USGS said in a news release.

Nicole is forecast to make landfall in Florida on Thursday, Nov. 10 as a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Warnings of potentially dangerous storm surges along parts of Florida's Gulf and Atlantic coasts were also issued by the NHC.