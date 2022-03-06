Wildfire in Weeki Watchee Preserve 90 percent contained

The wildfire spreads 155 acres, Florida Forest Service reports.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 150-acre wildfire in the Weeki Watchee Preserve is almost fully contained, Florida Forest Service reported in a tweet.

Fire officials reported the wildfire, which started off covering around five acres, at around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Hernando County Fire Rescue, Hernando County Sheriff's Office, three tractor plow units an engine and a supervisor initially began the investigation.

By 4 p.m., the fire spread about 40 acres while the Florida Forest Service reported 30 percent of the fire was contained, according to a tweet.

Due to burnout operations, the wildfire in the preserve spread to 150 acres by Sunday evening. The operation consisted of setting a fire inside a control line to consume fuel between the edge of the fire and the control line, the Florida Forest Service said.

Weeki Watchee Preserve Wildfire is now 150 acres, due to burn out operations (setting fire inside a control line to consume fuel between the edge of the fire & the control line) it is 50% contained. https://t.co/mYoG44rDwt. pic.twitter.com/brSsMilyRW — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) March 7, 2022

At around 10 p.m., fire officials reported that the wildfire in the Weeki Watchee Preserve spread to 155 acres, but was 90 percent contained.