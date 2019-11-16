ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Should the clouds depart and the skies clear, look up: We're approaching the peak period of the Leonids meteor shower.

From Saturday night into early Monday morning, up to 10-15 meteors per hour are set to streak across the sky, according to Space.com. The Leonids happen every year, with some displays better than the rest.

Unfortunately, 2019 might not be all that great.

Aside from some pesky clouds in the Tampa Bay area, the brightness of an 80-percent full moon could make it difficult to see the more faint meteors. In all, the show likely won't be too spectacular with 10-15 meteors per hour.

That would be considered quite "low" activity.

With chilly temperatures across much of the U.S., even Florida isn't immune: If you choose to venture outside to try and catch some portion of the meteor show, bundle up -- lows will be 40s and 50s.

