Mote breaks ground on new education aquarium

SARASOTA, Fla. — Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium has broken ground on its newest project -- a science education aquarium, aptly named Mote SEA.
The new center will be located at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota as "an iconic, 110,000-square-foot hub of marine science education and outreach."
Mote says the facility will be home to exhibits of marine life and scientific displays from around the world. It will also have interactive STEM teaching labs and will offer free educational programming to more than 65,000 students in Sarasota and Manatee county schools.
