ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The year 2020 is set to be quite the decade-starter for backyard astronomers -- and it gets better if you're a little superstitious.
Thirteen full moons are set to grace the night sky throughout the year, and we've already had one: the January Wolf moon on the 10th. So, expect a full moon each and every month.
But what about that extra full moon?
That'll be a "rare" Halloween full moon -- a "blue" moon since it'll be the second full moon in October, according to the Farmer's Almanac, not blue in color. It says a full moon on Halloween happens about once every 19 years.
Don't forget about those picturesque supermoons!
Famer's Almanac mentions there will be two this year: March 9 and April 7. For a full moon to be a supermoon, it must come within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth, otherwise known as a perigee.
The moon will appear as much as 14-percent larger and 30-percent brighter than a normal full moon!
Here are the dates to mark down in your calendar:
- Jan. 10: Wolf moon
- Feb. 9: Snow moon
- March 9: Worm moon (supermoon)
- April 7: Pink moon (supermoon)
- May 7: Flower moon
- June 5: Strawberry moon
- July 5: Buck moon
- Aug. 3: Sturgeon moon
- Sept. 2: Corn moon
- Oct. 1: Harvest moon
- Oct. 31: Blue moon
- Nov. 30: Beaver moon
- Dec. 29: Cold moon
