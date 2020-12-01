ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The year 2020 is set to be quite the decade-starter for backyard astronomers -- and it gets better if you're a little superstitious.

Thirteen full moons are set to grace the night sky throughout the year, and we've already had one: the January Wolf moon on the 10th. So, expect a full moon each and every month.

But what about that extra full moon?

That'll be a "rare" Halloween full moon -- a "blue" moon since it'll be the second full moon in October, according to the Farmer's Almanac, not blue in color. It says a full moon on Halloween happens about once every 19 years.

Don't forget about those picturesque supermoons!

Famer's Almanac mentions there will be two this year: March 9 and April 7. For a full moon to be a supermoon, it must come within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth, otherwise known as a perigee.

The moon will appear as much as 14-percent larger and 30-percent brighter than a normal full moon!

Here are the dates to mark down in your calendar:

Jan. 10: Wolf moon

Feb. 9: Snow moon

March 9: Worm moon (supermoon)

April 7: Pink moon (supermoon)

May 7: Flower moon

June 5: Strawberry moon

July 5: Buck moon

Aug. 3: Sturgeon moon

Sept. 2: Corn moon

Oct. 1: Harvest moon

Oct. 31: Blue moon

Nov. 30: Beaver moon

Dec. 29: Cold moon

