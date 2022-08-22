Headed to the Space Coast for Artemis I launch day? Check out the traffic plan

The Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization expects the heaviest traffic delays between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on launch day.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — With the Space Coast expecting up to 200,000 visitors to watch Artemis I liftoff, traffic delays are on the horizon.

But don't worry, the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization and local authorities in Brevard County are already prepared for the influx and have a traffic plan in place.

NASA's Artemis I moon rocket has a targeted launch day on Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 a.m. at launchpad 39B at Kennedy Space Center.

The Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization expects the heaviest traffic delays between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on launch day. In addition, there will be five cruise ships at Port Canaveral, another factor adding to traffic congestion on the roadways.

The Florida Department of Transportation has also created a post-launch map to help drivers disperse once Artemis I leaves the ground.

As a safety precaution, the Titusville Police Department is reminding motorists to slow down, especially in the launch viewing areas by U.S. #1, State Road 406 along A. Max Brewer Bridge and other surrounding areas, Space Coast TPO says.

You will be able to find real-time traffic updates on Titusville Police Department's site, Facebook and Twitter.

Drivers should also be aware that all lanes of A. Max Brewer Bridge will be closed immediately after launch for about one hour to allow for people to walk safely across the street. Once the launch is complete, traffic will be funneled from East on SR 528 to A1A South and then to SR 520. A full launch exit plan can be found here.

Here are more traffic tips provided by Space Coast TPO

If you live or work nearby the space launch area, or near any of the main roadways surrounding the entrance to the Kennedy Space Center, stay off the roadways if possible to avoid congestion

Allow for extra commute time if you must take nearby roadways

Run errands before Monday, Aug. 29

Always watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists

Obey all traffic laws

Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions as NASA works to put humans on the moon.

"The primary goals for Artemis I are to demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II," NASA says.