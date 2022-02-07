Astra's first-ever Florida launch fails to deliver payload to orbit

More information is expected later on what caused the issue.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After a series of delays, space launch company Astra was able to get its rocket off the ground but failed to deliver the payload to orbit.

"We experienced an issue during today's flight that resulted in the payloads not being delivered to orbit," Astra tweeted following liftoff from Space Launch Complex 46.

Astra was launching four small cube satellites into orbit for NASA's ELaNa 41 mission. On Twitter, the company apologized to the nation's top space agency.

No further information was provided on what caused the issue, more information is set to be provided following a data review.

We are deeply sorry to our customers @NASA and the small satellite teams. More information will be provided after we complete a data review. — Astra (@Astra) February 10, 2022

Monday was supposed to mark a major milestone for space launch company Astra.

After being founded in 2016, the company was readying for its first launch from Florida's coast at Space Launch Complex 46.

But the mission stayed grounded after a "minor telemetry issue" forced Astra to abort the launch. An attempt this past weekend was also scrubbed due to a "range asset that went out of service."

The company is now targeting its next launch attempt for 3 p.m.on Feb. 10 in the hopes that the third time will be the charm.

Launch attempt update: @NASA’s ELaNa 41 mission is scheduled for Thurs., Feb. 10. Launch window opens at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET (20:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/pE1mZo0jRv — Astra (@Astra) February 9, 2022

Astra's Rocket 3.3 is set to carry four small cube satellites into orbit for NASA's ELaNa 41 mission.

“Launching out of the Cape allows us to serve customers with mid-inclination delivery needs, broadening our market,” Chief Business Officer at Astra Martin Attiq said. “This is an additional step in our global spaceport strategy and positions us to serve the broad low earth orbit (LEO) market.”