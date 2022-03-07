Astra's failed Florida launch caused by electrical, software issues

Astra says it plans to return to the launch pad with its LV0009 model soon.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Nearly one month after Astra was able to get its rocket off the ground but failed to deliver a payload to orbit experts know what caused the hiccup.

The space launch company says its first launch from Florida's coast fell victim to both an electrical and software issue.

"After a nominal first stage flight, an anomaly occurred during the stage separation process which resulted in the upper stage not reaching orbit and the end of the mission," Astra wrote in a press release.

An investigation into the issues revealed the separation mechanisms on the launch vehicle were fired in an incorrect order, leading to an "off-nominal movement" that then caused the electrical disconnection.

"Due to the disconnection, the last separation mechanism never received its command to open, which prevented the fairing from separating completely before upper stage ignition," Astra wrote.

A second problem occurred with the software which led to the upper stage engine being unable to use its "Thrust Vector Control system," according to Astra's post-launch investigation.

"This led to the vehicle tumbling after the off-nominal stage separation, and caused the end of the mission," Astra wrote.

Those leading the investigation found the failing separation failure could be traced back to an error in an electrical harness engineering drawing. While Astra says everything was built correctly, the drawing led to two harness channels being swapped.

"A missed series of signals resulted in a chain of events, resulting in the upper stage’s inability to recover from its tumble," Astra wrote.

The space launch company says since uncovering the issues work has been done to prevent further occurrence. That work includes fixing the errored engineering drawing and introducing software updates, according to a press release.

