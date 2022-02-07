Astra readies for first-ever launch from Florida

Monday's attempt marks a major milestone for the company.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Monday marks a major milestone for space launch company Astra.

After being founded in 2016, the company is readying for its first launch from Florida's coast at Space Launch Complex 46.

Astra's Rocket 3.3. will carry four small cube satellites into orbit for NASA's ELaNa 41 mission. The three-hour launch window for Monday's attempt will open at 1 p.m. ET.

"We're launching from historic Cape Canaveral for the first time!" Astra tweeted ahead of launch.

“Launching out of the Cape allows us to serve customers with mid-inclination delivery needs, broadening our market,” Chief Business Officer at Astra Martin Attiq said. “This is an additional step in our global spaceport strategy and positions us to serve the broad low earth orbit (LEO) market.”