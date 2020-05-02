Three hundred and twenty-nine days in space; 5,248 orbits around Earth; six spacewalks and 42 hours and 15 minutes working outside the International Space Station.

Those are the record-breaking numbers of astronaut Christina Koch's recent mission aboard the ISS. After nearly a year off-planet, Koch is set to return to Earth a little after 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Her time in space broke astronaut Peggy Whitson's record of 288 days. And, Koch's mission is also the second-longest spaceflight by an American astronaut. Scott Kelly holds that record at 340 days.

Last month, Koch told the Associated Press that she can't wait to dig into some chips and salsa and swim and surf in the Gulf of Mexico. She also said taking part in the first all-women spacewalk with Jessica Meir was the highlight of her mission.

Koch, ISS Commander Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Soyuz commander Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos will leave the ISS in a Soyuz spacecraft. The three are set to land in Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

NASA begins live coverage of the return to planet procedures around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when the ISS will have a change of command ceremony. Parmitano will formally hand over command to Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the crew leaving and those still on the ISS, will have a final farewell as the Soyuz hatch closes. The Soyuz undocking will happen around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. The deorbit burn will happen after 3 a.m. with a parachute-assisted landing around 4:13 a.m.

In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool

