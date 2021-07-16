'A tremendous privilege: Astronaut Doug Hurley retires after 21 years at NASA

The trailblazer is finally hanging up his spacesuit.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After 21 years of service and space exploration, NASA astronaut Doug Hurley is hanging up his spacesuit.

If the former U.S. Marine colonel's name sounds familiar, it's because he was part of the historic Demo-2 crew that marked the first crewed launch from the U.S. in nearly a decade alongside astronaut Bob Behnken.

But his history with the space agency spans far beyond his latest accomplishment. Hurley's career includes 93 days in space, the final space shuttle mission and contributed more than 100 hours to supporting scientific discovery on the International Space Station.

“Doug Hurley is an exceptional astronaut whose leadership and expertise have been invaluable to NASA’s space program,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “His impact on the agency transcends his impressive work in spaceflight, inspiring us to take on bold endeavors. I extend my deepest gratitude to Doug and wish him success in his next adventure.”

Hurley first joined NASA in 2000 when he was an astronaut candidate at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. In the years since, he served as both a pilot and commander on three separate missions.

According to the space agency, he even helped install the final two components of the International Space Stations' Japanese Experiment Module and its Exposed Facility and Experiment Logistics Module

“Doug Hurley is a national hero,” Reid Weisman, chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, said. “He is a pioneer in human spaceflight who inspires the next generation. Doug made significant impacts everywhere he served at NASA. Our very best wishes for him, his family, and his future pursuits. We thank Doug for his service.”

Hurley's list of accomplishments back on Earth are just as impressive:

Worked in the Astronaut Office for space shuttle missions STS-107 and STS-121.

Worked as a shuttle landing and rollout instructor.

Served on Kennedy Space Center's Columbia Reconstruction Team.

Supported the Orion Program.

Served as NASA's director of operations in Russia.

Served as the assistant director for the Commercial Crew Program for the Flight Operations Directorate.

“For 21 years, I’ve had the incredible honor of participating in the American space program and working alongside the extremely dedicated people of NASA. To have had a place in the assembly of the International Space Station, and the Space Shuttle Program including flying on its final mission, STS-135, has been a tremendous privilege,” Hurley said.

“To then have had the opportunity to be at the forefront of the Commercial Crew Program, specifically working with SpaceX, on to commanding the first flight of Crew Dragon, and finally, as a perfect end to my flying career, serving onboard the space station as a resident crew member. On personal level, there were many significant life moments, too, at NASA that have had their forever impact on me. The loss of my colleagues on space shuttle Columbia. And meeting my wife here and starting our family. It is truly humbling when reflecting back on it all," he added.

Hurley's last day with NASA was July 16, according to the agency.