NASA, Morales — Two astronauts are expected to take a spacewalk Wednesday morning.
Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan will install a new docking adapter on the International Space Station's Harmony module.
The 6.5-hour spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. EDT.
10News will stream the spacewalk on our Facebook page.
