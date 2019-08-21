NASA, Morales — Two astronauts are expected to take a spacewalk Wednesday morning.

Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan will install a new docking adapter on the International Space Station's Harmony module.

The 6.5-hour spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. EDT.

10News will stream the spacewalk on our Facebook page.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.