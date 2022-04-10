Axiom Space crew successfully arrives at ISS

The crew made history Friday as the first-ever private astronaut mission to travel to the ISS.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The historic Ax-1 crew arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday.

Crew members Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe and Marky Pathy entered the space station after the hatch opened at 10:13 a.m. on Saturday, Axiom Space reports.

There, they were greeted by Expedition 67 crew members. Altogether, they make up 11 people working and living on the orbiting laboratory.

Mission commander López-Alegría pinned Connor, Stibbe and Pathy with a pin from the Association of Space Explorers (ASE), making their astronaut status official as they begin their journey in space, Axiom Space said.

"There's a tradition when you pass a certain boundary you become an astronaut. That happened to these three gentlemen for the first time yesterday. Now I'd like to note it officially," López-Alegría explained before pinning each of his Ax-1 crewmates. "When I pin these on – I think the numbers are 582, 583, and 584 for Larry, Eytan, and Mark – I hope they will wear these with the pride they deserve."

And with that, the first all-private mission to the ISS has begun.#Ax1 pic.twitter.com/aanip5YNg7 — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) April 9, 2022

The Axiom Space crew will live and work aboard the ISS for eight days. Their work will consist of 25 research experiments across a range of categories including biological and technological studies to educate future human spaceflight and improve life on Earth.

The crew took off at 11:17 a.m. Friday after spending days quarantine and finalizing preparations in Florida.