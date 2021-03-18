Bill Nelson expected to be named President Biden's nominee for NASA administrator

The fifth-generation Floridian would still need Senate confirmation to become the 14th administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

FLORIDA, USA — Former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson is back in the spotlight, as he's expected to be nominated for the NASA administrator position by President Joe Biden.

Rumblings of his anticipated nomination first surfaced in February when multiple outlets reported the "leading space program advocate in Congress" was being considered to sit at the helm of the organization he has lauded over the years.

The Washington Post and The Verge on Thursday both reported the Biden will be tapping Nelson to lead the space agency.

The White House's expected announcement, which may come as soon as Friday, will make the nomination official; but the position is not guaranteed. The fifth-generation Floridian will still need Senate confirmation to become the 14th administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

That didn't stop Congressman Charlie Crist from offering well-wishes on Thursday.

"Congratulations to my good friend @SenBillNelson, our new NASA Administrator. From the Sunshine State to the stars!" U.S. Rep. Crist tweeted.

Breaking Defense Magazine on Twitter reported that Pam Melroy is "on deck" to be Nelson's deputy.

RUMINT: Former Sen. Bill Nelson (Fla.) is said to be Biden admin pick for NASA administrator, killing several birds with one stone: strong relationship with POTUS, congressional savvy. Pam Melroy is on deck as his deputy, bringing technical chops to bear. @Genevaexpat — Breaking Defense (@BreakingDefense) February 22, 2021

The former senator's appreciation for space is not something he has been shy about over the years. The 78-year-old politician even had the chance to launch beyond Earth's atmosphere himself in 1986. At the time, he was the second sitting member of Congress to travel into space as a crewmember on the 24th flight of the Space Shuttle Columbia.

The experience led him to give an impassioned speech on the Senate floor in 2018 where he used space as a message for unity.

"Looking back at Earth from the window of a spacecraft you don't see political divisions, you don't see racial divisions and you don't see religious differences," he said, in part. "Instead, you quickly realize that we on this planet, our planet Earth, are all in this together."

Our space program has a spectacular and exciting future. It's a future full of opportunity, and it is a future that will require everyone -- industry, Congress, and the agency, as well as our international partners – to come together to make it a reality. pic.twitter.com/rnguragXrx — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) December 10, 2018

His pending approval in the Senate would come at a busy time for NASA. April is the target month for both the Crew-1 splashdown and the Crew-2 launch. Not to mention, NASA just landed its Perseverance Mars 2020 rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life.

As for how Nelson would cross the president's radar for the role?

Nelson and Biden, who occupy the same political party, have also shared a friendly relationship over the years.

Biden has taken up for Nelson on the campaign trail in the past, while the former Florida senator recently backed Biden in his push to become the 46th president of the United States.