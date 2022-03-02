2 supermassive black holes on course to collide, expected to 'shake space and time itself'

Don't worry. Researchers say the collision won't happen for at least 10,000 years.

PASADENA, Calif. — "Locked in an epic cosmic waltz." It's the dance experts say a supermassive black hole and a companion black hole appear to be doing 9 billion light-years away.

The black hole duo appears to be orbiting around each other every two years and, according to the Caltech-led team that discovered the evidence, are nearing a collision.

But don't worry, it will be roughly 10,000 years before the two collide and are expected to "shake space and time itself, sending gravitational waves across the universe," according to researchers.

"That might seem like a long time, but it would take a total of about 100 million years for black holes of this size to begin orbiting one another and finally come together. So this pair is more than 99% of the way to a collision," a Caltech press release reads.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) reports evidence that the supermassive black hole may have a companion was derived from observations by Earth-based radio telescopes. The two "giant bodies" are each said to have masses that are hundreds of millions of times larger than our sun.

According to researchers, black holes don't emit light but their gravity can "gather disks of hot gas" and create jets that stretch for millions of light-years.

What was different about this set of black holes was how the brightness showed a regular variation of ups and downs comparable to the ticking of a clock. JPL says the variation can be contributed to the second black hole tugging at the first every two years.

“This work is a testament to the importance of perseverance,” said Joseph Lazio at JPL. “It took 45 years of radio observations to produce this result. Small teams, at different observatories across the country, took data week in and week out, month in and month out, to make this possible."