Longtime Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana starts role as new NASA associate administrator

FLORIDA, USA — After leading the charge at Kennedy Space Center in Florida for more than a decade, longtime Director Bob Cabana is embarking on a new adventure.

Beginning Monday, Cabana will now serve as NASA's associate administrator. Steve Jurczyk formerly held the position but announced his retirement on May 10.

Bill Nelson, a former Florida senator, and the newly confirmed NASA administrator selected Cabana for the spot due to his determination and modernization of space programs.

“Bob has a relentless determination to expand America’s role in space. Under his leadership, Kennedy has emerged as a modern, world class multi-user spaceport, partnering with commercial customers and supporting NASA’s science and human exploration missions,” Nelson said.

“Bob is the real deal – he has the vision and management skills to bring NASA to even higher heights," he added.

When the two join forces at NASA Headquarters on Monday, it won't be the duos first meeting.

Nelson and Cabana first met in 1985 while Nelson was training as a crewmember for the 24th flight of the Space Shuttle Columbia. At the time, Cabana had just arrived at NASA as an astronaut candidate.

“I’m honored to have been selected by Sen. Nelson to serve as associate administrator of NASA,” Cabana said. “Bill and I have a shared passion for America’s space program, and I look forward to serving NASA and our nation in this new capacity. As much as I am going to miss the incredible team at Kennedy, I can’t wait to take on this new challenge.”

In the interim, NASA says Kennedy Space Center Deputy Director Janet Petro will serve as acting center director back here in the Sunshine State.