How to watch Boeing's Orbital Flight Test-2 mission

Officials are targeting 2:53 p.m. ET for liftoff on Friday, July 30.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from Boeing's 2019 Starliner test flight attempt.

Boeing is getting ready for the launch of its Orbital Flight Test-2 mission, marking the company's second shot at getting the capsule's rendezvous with the International Space Station right.

On Friday, July 30, CST-100 Starliner will attempt to prove its end-to-end capabilities for future astronaut flights to the orbiting laboratory. Officials are targeting a 2:53 p.m. launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex-41.

"The uncrewed mission will provide valuable data toward NASA certifying Boeing’s crew transportation system for regular flights with astronauts to and from the space station," a press release states.

As always, Starliner's ability to blast off from Florida's coast will be reliant on the weather. Teams are "GO" as of Tuesday's update with meteorologists predicting 40-percent favorable weather.

✅ The launch readiness review is COMPLETE!



Teams are still “GO” for @NASA's @BoeingSpace Orbital Flight Test-2 launch – scheduled to lift off on Friday, July 30 at 2:53 p.m. ET. Meteorologists are predicting a 40% chance of favorable weather: https://t.co/NJ27dMoopc pic.twitter.com/9jypYcjDgm — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) July 27, 2021

Key details to keep in mind:

Starliner will stay docked at the ISS for up to 10 days post-launch.

The capsule operates on a parachuted descent before making an airbag landing in the western U.S. desert.

During the mission, more than 400 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies will be carried to the ISS.

Successful docking at the orbiting laboratory would be a historic first for NASA's Commercial Crew program.

If the name Starliner sounds familiar it's because the capsule's first test flight in 2019 made headlines after going off course. Boeing says an abnormal insertion into orbit after an onboard thruster failed to fire was behind the incident.

But fear not space lovers, the company says several improvements have been made to the spacecraft in the years since.

Starliner will be put through the paces of launch, docking, re-entry and landing during the upcoming mission and will be getting a boost from United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket on its way to space.

You can tune in to 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and online.

NASA will also have continuous live coverage of prelaunch activities, launch and docking on NASA TV. If you'd rather get in on the action with a community of space lovers, you can attend the space agency's online Launch America event.