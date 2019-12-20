CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule hit a snap in orbit after launching on its first unmanned test flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket lifted off from the launch pad 41 carrying Starliner. But, about 30 minutes into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule's insertion into orbit was not normal.

An onboard thruster firing did not happen, which left the spacecraft in an unplanned orbit. Starliner was expected to head in for docking at the International Space Station's forward port around 8:27 a.m.

NASA and Boeing say controllers are looking at all their options now that the capsule missed a chance to rendezvous with the International Space Station. Authorities stress that the capsule is in a stable orbit and that teams are assessing the next move.

Still, the launch and mission are considered a major milestone for NASA in its push to end the reliance on Russian Soyuz spacecraft to get astronauts to and from the ISS.

The agency has been using the Russian spacecraft since the end of the Space Shuttle era more than eight years ago. The transportation costs more than $80 million per seat, according to CBS News.

