Crew-3 mission likely to be delayed by weather — again

It's likely the crew will see its third delay this week.

The cold front Floridians have been hoping for, might just be what keeps Crew-3 astronauts on the ground — again.

Patrick Space Force Base's 45th Weather Squadron released its mission forecast, and things aren't looking good for NASA and SpaceX's upcoming Nov. 6 attempt.

Weather is only 40-percent favorable come launch day due to a weak frontal boundary that is moving into North Florida before stalling out across the center of the state.

"Stormy and windy conditions will accompany the low passage across Florida, with the low center expected to be northeast of the Cape by the primary launch window late Saturday night," the forecast reads.

The main concerns teams are facing to get the rocket off the ground are scattered showers at the Spaceport and liftoff winds. The 45th Weather Squadron also assessed a "high" risk for the ascent corridor recovery area and booster recovery weather.

Backup launch windows on Sunday and Monday have an 80-percent for favorable weather but there are still "high" to "moderate" risks for launching on those days.

"The low will move up the southeastern US coast on Sunday, wrapping dry air into the state and bringing cool and breezy conditions for the backup launch windows," the forecast reads.

Crew-3 was initially set to launch on Halloween but was delayed due to a large storm system that pushed through the northeastern United States over the weekend.

A backup date of Nov. 3 was set but once again delayed due to "a minor medical issue" involving one of the crew members. According to NASA, the issue is not an emergency, nor is it COVID-19 related.

The four-person crew is looking to embark on their journey to the International Space Station for a six-month science expedition under the Commercial Crew program.

The mission will give the nation's top space agency the opportunity to "restore and maintain" American leadership in human spaceflight, while also continuing needed research at the orbiting laboratory.

"Such research benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration of the Moon and Mars starting with the agency’s Artemis missions, which includes landing the first woman and person of color on the lunar surface," NASA wrote in a press release.