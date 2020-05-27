Live updates: NASA, SpaceX to make history with Crew Dragon launch from Florida

The Crew Dragon capsule launch will be the first crewed mission from U.S. soil since the end of the Space Shuttle era in 2011.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — History is about to be made in America's decades-long efforts to explore space.

It's been nine years since American astronauts have launched from U.S. soil. And, it's never happened aboard a private rocket and spacecraft. That's about to change when astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken launch to the International Space Station in the Crew Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket.

The astronauts are NASA's. The rocket and spacecraft are SpaceX's.

As we count down to go for launch at 4:33 p.m., here are the latest updates from NASA, SpaceX and the astronauts:

1:35 p.m.

Astronauts Hurley and Behnken have arrived at Launch Pad 39A inside two Tesla cars. Before heading up to the rocket and spacecraft, they get a last bathroom break.

Here's the playlist they listened to on the way over to the launch pad:

"Back in Black," ACDC

"Girl From Ipanema" from the Blues Brothers film

"The Star-Spangled Banner"

1:30 p.m.

The historic walkway is the same one every Apollo and Space Shuttle astronaut has taken before heading to their rocket and spacecraft. And, Launch Pad 39A is the same launch pad that saw a Saturn V rocket blast off carrying Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

1:18 p.m.

The astronauts say goodbye to their families as they get into Tesla Model X cars before heading to Launch Pad 39A.

1:15 p.m.

Astronauts Hurley and Behnken walk out the historic doors to say goodbye to their families and get in a Tesla Model X that will take them to the launch pad.

1:10 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson sings the U.S. national anthem ahead of astronauts Hurley and Behnken walking out of the historic doors and head to Launch Pad 39A.

1 p.m.

SpaceX shares more details about the custom-made suits Hurley and Behnken are wearing for the Crew Dragon Demo-2 launch.

12:53 p.m.

SpaceX founder and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine visit the suited-up Hurley and Behnken before the astronauts head out to the launch pad.

12:40 p.m.

Hurley and Behnken are formally handed off from NASA to the SpaceX crew to get suited up in SpaceX suits.

12:15 p.m.

NASA and SpaceX begin live coverage of #LaunchAmerica and the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission.