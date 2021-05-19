x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Space

Discovery announces TV competition to win a trip to the International Space Station

It's yet another opportunity for the everyday person to head into space.
Credit: AP
This photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station as seen from the Space Shuttle Atlantis after the station and shuttle began their post-undocking relative separation on May 23, 2010. Twenty years after the first crew arrived, the space station has hosted 241 residents and grown from three cramped and humid rooms to a complex almost as long as a football field, with six sleeping compartments, three toilets, a domed lookout and three high-tech labs. (NASA via AP)

Who wants to be an astronaut? It's a question that has become less exclusive as companies are continuing to announce civilian trips to space at a pace that is hard to keep up with.

But now, it's also the name of an upcoming series on Discovery and there's a way for you to throw your name in the ring. 

If you don't have millions of dollars to bet on a Blue Origin seat or don't think you're lucky enough to be selected out of millions of applicants to participate in dearMoon, you're in luck.

Everyone from space enthusiasts to people who have always wanted their moment in the spotlight can apply to compete on Discovery's show for the chance to fly to the International Space Station.

The television company calls the opportunity "the ultimate chance of a lifetime."

Not every competitor will be able to participate in the exclusive act, typically reserved for professional astronauts and commercial missions. Instead, Discovery says there will only be one winner.

"We're not looking for rocket scientists-- this is an opportunity for regular people to have the chance to travel to space and share that journey with the world," Discovery wrote on its website.

Those interested will need to answer a 30 question application, provide a photo of themselves and submit a 30-60 second video about why they deserve a chance to go beyond the planet they call home.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter