Dogecoin funded Moon mission will be launched by SpaceX in 2022

From a meme to the Moon. Dogecoin's reputation in the digital currency world is only growing.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that was started as a joke in 2013, has just paid for a mission to the Moon.

Geometric Energy Corporation announced the DOGE-1 mission, the first-ever commercial lunar mission paid entirely with Dogecoin, will launch in 2022 with the help of SpaceX.

If that connection sounds familiar, it's because SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and calls for Dogecoin "to the Moon" have been synonymous.

The commercial space giant is even credited with providing a boost to the meme-based digital currency earlier this year when he tweeted "Doge Barking at the Moon."

DOGE-1 will consist of an approximately 88-pound CubeSat that will head to space atop a Falcon 9 rocket as part of a rideshare payload.

"The payload will obtain lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board with integrated communications and computational systems," according to Geometric Energy Corporation.

The company added that Dogecoin has been chosen as the payment for all of its lunar business with SpaceX and finds the decision will set a precedent for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

"This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce," SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero said. "We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!"

Musk also appears to be excited about the first-ever crypto and meme in space tweeting a Dogecoin song with the ever-popular phrase "To the mooooonnn!!"

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year



– Mission paid for in Doge

– 1st crypto in space

– 1st meme in space



To the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

"Dogecoin is an open-source peer-to-peer digital currency, favored by Shiba Inus worldwide," the company, based on the breeds "Doge" meme, states on its website.

It can be spent just like money and despite its start as a joke, Dogecoin is ranked as a top-five digital currency, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of May 17, Dogecoin was trading around $0.49, with the total value of the cryptocurrency in circulation reaching more than $64 billion.