TAMPA, Fla. — Astronaut Nicole Stott is an out-of-this-world artist -- literally.

While she was living in orbit, Stott became the first person to paint artwork in space. She used a small paint kit to craft something based on the "glowing" planets she saw.

Her adventures and love for space began as a child when she grew up in Clearwater. She first served as a NASA engineer before being selected to be an astronaut.

She has since flown three times on the Space Shuttle and lived for three months on the International Space Station in 2009.

“You don’t know, like nothing about the way you feel on a boat or an airplane or a roller coaster is going to tell you how you’re going to feel when you get to space or how you’re going to feel coming home," Stott said.

Stott has since retired from NASA but hasn't forgotten about her love for space and art. She is a huge advocate for the planet and uses her artwork to promote improving life on Earth. She even started a foundation to advocate for Earth through her Space for Art Foundation.

She visited students at Stewart Middle Magnet School and Blake High School Tuesday to show her support and advocate for the STEM programs there. She shared her experiences and stories about her time in space and the importance of her education.

“I know they are looking for their inspiration when they’re at this stage, like middle school. But it’s really inspirational for me to see it, too," Stott said. "And to have the opportunity to be out here kind of as an example or as somebody, they can see that is present for them. That this can happen.”

Stewart Middle School has a STEM program affiliated with NASA known as the John Glenn Top Gun Academy. The academy's mission is to engage middle school students with a focus on science and the wonder of space exploration.

