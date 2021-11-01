Fireball spotted in the sky during SpaceX launch

The American Meteor Society received more than 200 reports of a fireball appearing in the sky.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Eyes were aimed at the sky Wednesday night to potentially get a glimpse of the SpaceX Crew-3 launch to the International Space Station.

The four-person crew lifted off from Florida's coast at 9:03 p.m. but as some onlookers noticed, they weren't alone.

Around the same time, the American Meteor Society received more than 200 reports from across 13 states of a fireball appearing in the sky.

"Incredibly, nearly all of the witnesses were outside the view the launch of this rocket when an incredibly bright Taurid fireball flashed through the sky," it wrote.

AMS adds that for many onlookers, the rocket and fireball were visible at the same time. Luckily, photographers and doorbell cameras, alike, were able to capture the awe-striking moment.

Massive fireball meteor under the SpaceX #Crew3 launch this evening from Central Virginia. Unbelievable moment as the rocket flew over.



80" total exposure time. Falcon 9 2nd stage flyby is the long streak.

📍 Gordonsville, VA pic.twitter.com/V0tPqqGX7l — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) November 11, 2021

The non-profit scientific organization says the fireball occurred around 9:12 p.m. ET on Nov. 10 and was mainly seen from North Carolina.

"Analysis of the eyewitness accounts posted on the AMS, combined with data from a NASA camera located in western North Carolina and other publicly accessible videos indicate that the meteor first became visible 48 miles above Greenville, North Carolina," AMS wrote online.