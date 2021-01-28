Ideal viewing tonight for 2021's first full moon

A clear, chilly night will make for a great sky to see January's Wolf Moon.

Feel free to howl at 2021’s first full moon tonight because January’s full moon is known as the Wolf Moon.

Each full moon has its own nickname. January’s full moon is typically called the Wolf Moon, supposedly inspired by hungry wolves that howled outside of villages long ago.

"It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger, but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds and gather for hunting," The Old Farmer's Almanac explained.

The January full moon has also been called the Cold Moon. No matter what you call it, the moon will light up the nighttime sky from dusk until dawn Thursday night.

Most people say the moon is full for a few days around the moon’s actual full phase. To astronomers, the moon turns full at a precise moment, when the moon is directly opposite the sun (180 degrees from the sun).

That full moon moment will arrive on Jan. 28, 2021, at 3:16 p.m. However, the moon will rise and become visible in Tampa Bay at 6:08 p.m. and set Friday morning at 8:08 a.m.

After January, the next full moon will occur on the final weekend of February, rising on Friday, Feb. 26.

The February full moon is known as the Snow Moon, also sometimes called the Groundhog Moon.