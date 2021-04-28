How to see Wednesday night's SpaceX rocket launch all the way in Tampa Bay

The fiery rocket exhaust should be viewable all the way in Tampa Bay.

After a successful Crew-2 Dragon launch last week that sent four new astronauts to the International Space Station, SpaceX will look to resume launching satellites for its Starlink internet network with a rocket launch scheduled for Wednesday night.

SpaceX rockets were launching approximately 60 Starlink internet satellites nearly every week in March. However, this is just the second launch of the satellites this month.

Wednesday's late-night flight, called Starlink 24, is the 12th mission of 2021 and SpaceX’s 25th overall flight for the internet service.

SpaceX's goal is to provide high-speed internet access to users around the world through its Starlink mega constellation. The idea is to bring internet access service to those in rural or remote areas that have little-to-no connectivity.

The Wednesday night launch is scheduled for 11:44 p.m. The 45th Weather Squadron provides the launch day forecast and gives the launch an 80 percent probability to launch. Wind is the biggest concern.

Who's up to watch a late evening rocket launch? SpaceX will launch another batch of their Starlink satellites for their high-speed low earth orbit internet constellation. Wind is a concern. Right now, it's an 80% GO. pic.twitter.com/Kz9soVJzAD — Ric Kearbey (@RicKearbeyWTSP) April 28, 2021

It’s an instantaneous launch window, which means that if the rocket isn’t allowed to launch at that moment, it will be scrubbed for a later date.

SapceflightNow.com says that with Wednesday’s launch, SpaceX will have delivered 1,505 Starlink satellites to space, including prototypes and failed spacecraft that have dropped out of orbit and burned up in the atmosphere. Over 1,400 will be successfully in orbit after Wednesday’s launch.

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized SpaceX to deploy some 12,000 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit.

The satellites are already beaming signals to users who have signed up for Starlink beta testing.

SpaceX owner Elon Musk is banking on the Starlink internet service to help finance his dreams of taking humans to Mars for exploration.

Skies should provide great viewing for those in Tampa Bay Wednesday night. With mostly clear skies expected, you should be able to see the fiery exhaust from the rocket. Just look northeast around the launch time of 11:44 p.m. It’s often a minute or two after the actual launch that it becomes visible in Tampa Bay.

You can monitor the launch with your smart phone. NASA, 10 Tampa Bay and other sources will typically have information and live video feeds from the launch site leading up to and during the launch.