Lyrid meteor shower peaks Thursday morning. Here's how to see it

The annual meteor shower will peak tonight before sunrise.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’ve been in a drought in 2021. A meteor drought. It happens every year as there are no major meteor showers between January and mid-April.

However, the annual Lyrid meteor shower peaks in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, April 22.

The Lyrids are active each year from about April 16-25. Even though they produce only 10 to 15 meteors per hour at their peak, they can be dazzling meteors that are fast and bright, sometimes leaving a golden trail of dust behind them.

According to NASA, the Lyrics have been observed for 2,700 years.

The best time to watch for them is typically between midnight and dawn. Moonset tonight is 3:27 a.m., so the most ideal time will be after that. Which part of the sky should you look at? Well, almost anywhere.

According to EarthSky.org, All you need to know about a meteor shower’s radiant point is its rising time. In Tampa Bay, the constellation Lyra — where the showers radiate from — rises about 10:30 p.m. It climbs upward through the night, is fairly high by midnight, and is highest just before dawn.

Just because there is evening moonlight doesn’t mean you should rule out the late evening hours for viewing, though. Late evening might be the best time to catch an earthgrazer, which is a slow-moving and long-lasting meteor that travels horizontally across the sky.